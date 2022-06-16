চট্টগ্রাম বিভাগসারাদেশ

কুমিল্লার নগরপিতা নৌকার রিফাত

7 hours আগে
এক মিনিটেরও কম

কুমিল্লা: কুমিল্লা সিটি কর্পোরেশন নির্বাচনে (কুসিক) মেয়র পদে বিজয়ী হয়েছেন
আওয়ামী লীগ মনোনীত প্রার্থী আরফানুল হক রিফাত। নৌকা প্রতীক নিয়ে মাত্র ৩৪৩ ভোটের ব্যবধানে তাকে বিজয়ী ঘোষণা করা হয়েছে।

